Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 2,622.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,031 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,736 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% in the third quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,484,000 after acquiring an additional 677,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 421,130 shares during the last quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% in the second quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 353,427 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,146,000.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

LRGF opened at $52.49 on Monday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $53.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.74.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRGF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.