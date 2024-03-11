Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Decreases Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 2,550.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,225,000 after purchasing an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Dillard’s by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 74,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,074,000 after purchasing an additional 50,216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $330.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

Insider Transactions at Dillard’s

In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total transaction of $382,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.21, for a total transaction of $205,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,794. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.55, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,552,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Dillard’s Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE DDS opened at $405.47 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $272.58 and a 12 month high of $447.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $401.39 and a 200-day moving average of $359.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.94.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

