Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Grows Position in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Free Report) by 164.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,947 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in BRP were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in BRP by 19.3% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 32,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in BRP by 21.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 249,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,994,000 after purchasing an additional 43,663 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in BRP by 10.9% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,094,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 107,383 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in BRP during the third quarter valued at $600,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in BRP by 3,269.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 49,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of BRP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

BRP Trading Down 2.3 %

DOOO stock opened at $62.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 2.12. BRP Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.02 and its 200 day moving average is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

