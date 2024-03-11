Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $365,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Free Report) by 38.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,614 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 2.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCU opened at $51.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.02. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a twelve month low of $46.76 and a twelve month high of $57.71. The company has a market cap of $16.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.2718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

