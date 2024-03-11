Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 5,085 Shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Free Report) by 941.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 5,085 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in AAR were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in AAR by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on AIR shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, William Blair started coverage on AAR in a report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE AIR opened at $64.50 on Monday. AAR Corp. has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $73.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.04 million. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AAR Corp. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

