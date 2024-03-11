Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Purchases 7,777 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 712.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 34,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 40.6% in the second quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DocuSign from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of DOCU stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.59. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.11 and a 1 year high of $66.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 155.48, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.87.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.16. DocuSign had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $700.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $690.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total value of $5,686,502.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,765 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.31, for a total transaction of $413,952.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,544,346.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 92,750 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $5,686,502.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,778,215.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 145,556 shares of company stock valued at $8,780,383 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides DocuSign e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

