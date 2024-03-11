Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 14,821 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 82.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,821 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of IVW opened at $82.83 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $58.82 and a 12-month high of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.91.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

