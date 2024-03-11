Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,513 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Valmont Industries by 360.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $264.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.50.

Valmont Industries stock opened at $215.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $188.63 and a one year high of $324.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $225.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.73.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 3.44%. The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

