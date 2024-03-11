Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 21,587 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 37.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 79,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,587 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMJ. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000.

Shares of AMJ opened at $27.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.44. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $20.71 and a 12 month high of $28.25.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.4227 dividend. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marianne Lake sold 32,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $5,158,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,113,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 877,626 shares of company stock worth $159,500,516.

