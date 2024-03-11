Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,861 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Berkshire Bank increased its position in shares of Fastenal by 3.1% during the third quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 5,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fastenal by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $47,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 11,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.47, for a total value of $698,170.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,629.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total value of $47,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $7,289,316. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $75.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $50.30 and a 52 week high of $76.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.44.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.72% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.83.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

