Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 167.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,453 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 15.68% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $66.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.49. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $60.47 and a 52-week high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.82.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 13.00%. AstraZeneca’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

