Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,613 Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in HealthEquity by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,346,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,264,000 after purchasing an additional 58,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in HealthEquity by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,648,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,659,000 after acquiring an additional 907,743 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 2.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,816,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,820,000 after acquiring an additional 65,809 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

HQY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on HealthEquity from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.38.

In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 109,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,961,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 2,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $199,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,999,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $2,857,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 109,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,961,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,643 shares of company stock worth $3,449,705. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

HQY opened at $81.09 on Monday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.86 and a twelve month high of $84.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 238.50, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.53.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

