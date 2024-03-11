Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,708 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD opened at $121.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.99. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.89 and a twelve month high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 28.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

