Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 3,105 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,720 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VBK opened at $257.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $195.63 and a 1-year high of $262.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

