Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 37,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,190.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,479,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $317,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,054,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,261,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,544 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,003,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745,652 shares in the last quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 459.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chan Zuckerberg Initiative LLC now owns 1,973,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $64,318,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $66.84 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.34. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $67.35.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

