Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 4,101 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,101 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,449,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 53,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,332,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $99.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day moving average of $99.24. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62.

SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

