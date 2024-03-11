Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Azenta worth $1,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Azenta by 0.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 35.3% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Azenta by 0.6% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 39,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Azenta by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Azenta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. 99.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Azenta alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Azenta in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Azenta in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Azenta from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Azenta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.67.

Azenta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $65.39 on Monday. Azenta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Azenta had a negative net margin of 2.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $154.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.86 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.