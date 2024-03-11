Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $2,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,355,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,248,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $593,188,000 after purchasing an additional 49,765 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 227.9% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 260,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,962,000 after buying an additional 181,194 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 230.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 26,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 18,712 shares during the period. Finally, Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 693,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after buying an additional 300,677 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SU opened at $34.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $27.59 and a one year high of $35.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.04. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.46 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.406 dividend. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.26%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

