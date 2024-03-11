Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.12 Million Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,762 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $2,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BX. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 29,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone by 598.7% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 12,806 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 3.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,475,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 26.8% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BX shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Blackstone from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $118.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 2,509,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $27,853,407.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,802 shares in the company, valued at $142,102.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,592,668 shares of company stock valued at $38,521,631. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Performance

Blackstone stock opened at $125.99 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.11. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $133.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.16. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 205.46%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

