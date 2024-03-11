Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,526 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 180.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.23 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.23. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $18.38 and a 1-year high of $23.94.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

