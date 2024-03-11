Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cintas by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,665,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 34.2% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Cintas by 15.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 35.9% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $9,522,000. Institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $630.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Cintas from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $645.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $571.29.

Cintas Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $625.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $636.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $608.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $555.58.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.78% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.57 EPS for the current year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 9,774 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $596.91, for a total value of $5,834,198.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,522,608.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

