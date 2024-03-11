Townsquare Capital LLC Has $2.59 Million Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 41,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,143,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,743,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 161.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,360,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 23,173 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,688,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTD opened at $1,313.85 on Monday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,208.00 and a 200-day moving average of $1,140.64.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 904.59% and a net margin of 20.82%. The business had revenue of $934.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,223.71.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total transaction of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total transaction of $363,249.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,950,018.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 951 shares of company stock worth $1,170,256. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

