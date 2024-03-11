Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 280.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $536,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $1,285,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 2,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $562,000. Finally, LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $539.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $510.42 and a 200 day moving average of $481.91. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $424.22 and a fifty-two week high of $547.46.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

