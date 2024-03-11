Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $2,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEIC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 670.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,519,582 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673,374 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $31,250,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 73.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,125,659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,798,000 after buying an additional 475,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after buying an additional 452,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 299.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,778,000 after buying an additional 358,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SEI Investments news, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $201,930.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,503. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sanjay Sharma sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $1,008,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,970 shares of company stock worth $2,332,665. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Trading Up 0.3 %

SEIC stock opened at $69.06 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $52.19 and a 12 month high of $69.82. The stock has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $65.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.36.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $484.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s payout ratio is currently 26.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEIC

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.