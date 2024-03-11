Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TDG. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,421,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of TDG stock opened at $1,164.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.79 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,100.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $976.38. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $686.46 and a 12 month high of $1,207.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.41 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDG. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,164.00 to $1,285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,096.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Small sold 18,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $997.89, for a total transaction of $18,482,918.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,858 shares in the company, valued at $158,522,809.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Lisman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $997.51, for a total value of $11,970,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 2,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

