Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 213.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 81,535 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,915,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,186,000 after buying an additional 60,074 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 134,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,616,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,933,000 after buying an additional 850,108 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,839 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.19 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $20.33 and a 1-year high of $21.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

