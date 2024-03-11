Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,949 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $911,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Owens Corning by 78.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Owens Corning Price Performance

NYSE OC opened at $157.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $149.50 and its 200-day moving average is $139.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $160.18.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.39. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owens Corning

In other Owens Corning news, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,384,498.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Owens Corning news, CEO Brian Chambers sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $1,397,487.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,417,214.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gunner Smith sold 7,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.99, for a total transaction of $1,108,783.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,140 shares in the company, valued at $5,384,498.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,907 shares of company stock worth $2,715,869 over the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

