Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 2,497 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 21.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,070,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brown & Brown by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,821,000 after acquiring an additional 235,001 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the third quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 205,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $85.19 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $78.59 and its 200 day moving average is $74.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.82 and a 1-year high of $86.53.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRO

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.