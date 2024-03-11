Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roper Technologies stock opened at $545.95 on Monday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $416.77 and a 1 year high of $562.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $543.26 and its 200-day moving average is $521.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 10.63%. Roper Technologies’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.92 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $560.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $580.00 to $596.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Roper Technologies from $620.00 to $622.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.00.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

