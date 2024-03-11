Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,805 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Diodes worth $2,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Diodes in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Diodes by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Diodes

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total value of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Diodes Price Performance

Shares of Diodes stock opened at $70.30 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.04. Diodes Incorporated has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $97.37.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.76 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.67%. Diodes’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Diodes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. StockNews.com lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Featured Articles

