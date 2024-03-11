Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $2,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Novartis by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,609,000 after purchasing an additional 377,693 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Novartis by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,257,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,414,000 after purchasing an additional 83,672 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novartis by 102,209.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,522,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,241,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,637 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Novartis by 4.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,399,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,031,000 after purchasing an additional 193,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Novartis by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,131,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,483 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS stock opened at $100.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $104.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.07. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $79.98 and a 52 week high of $108.78. The company has a market cap of $213.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $3.7772 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s payout ratio is currently 34.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. HSBC downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. It offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

