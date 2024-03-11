Townsquare Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,620 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RELX. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Relx by 27.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Relx by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,581,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,012,000 after purchasing an additional 283,667 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Relx by 9.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,791,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,308,000 after buying an additional 243,339 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,631,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after buying an additional 63,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Relx by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,518,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,190,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st.

Relx Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE RELX opened at $43.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $30.05 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00.

Relx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.526 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

About Relx

(Free Report)

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

