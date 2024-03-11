Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 131 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,757 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $265,043,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 110,226.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500,438 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $256,680,000 after buying an additional 1,499,078 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,588.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,159,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,406,000 after buying an additional 1,090,763 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,365,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 13.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,845,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $811,339,000 after acquiring an additional 581,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on KEYS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $154.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.75. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $118.57 and a one year high of $172.72. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at $6,934,280.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $2,205,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 239,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,451,408.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 64,258 shares of company stock valued at $10,070,390 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

