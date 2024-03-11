Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 5,386 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Townsquare Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,488 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,386 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CIEN. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ciena by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,774 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 407,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total value of $501,586.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,521,988.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 70,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.11, for a total transaction of $3,833,044.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,942,964.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,574 shares of company stock worth $6,144,379 in the last ninety days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.71.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $54.28 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $63.24.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

