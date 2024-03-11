Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 910 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Bruker by 86.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Bruker from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.29.

In related news, Director Hermann Fritz Requardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,084,618.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $91.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.69 and its 200 day moving average is $68.54. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Bruker Co. has a 1 year low of $53.79 and a 1 year high of $93.00.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

