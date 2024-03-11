Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Townsquare Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 65.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 240 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.54.

Charles River Laboratories International Price Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $266.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.39. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

