Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Purchased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,122,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,568,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,010,068,000 after buying an additional 108,622 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,360,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.09, for a total transaction of $172,615.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,493.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,755 shares of company stock worth $20,087,782 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $235.68.

Tractor Supply Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $250.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $233.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.08. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.84. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $185.00 and a 12 month high of $255.65.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 53.60%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.61%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

