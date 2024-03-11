Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,067.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
IES Stock Performance
Shares of IESC opened at $113.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63.
IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About IES
IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.
