Tracy Mclauchlin Sells 5,000 Shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Stock

IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) CFO Tracy Mclauchlin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.14, for a total transaction of $575,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,988,067.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IESC opened at $113.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.33. IES Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.63.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $634.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 26.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IES

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IESC. Breach Inlet Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,239,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IES by 12.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,106,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,893,000 after buying an additional 121,978 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IES in the second quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of IES by 4,466.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 73,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after buying an additional 71,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of IES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,892,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Featured Stories

