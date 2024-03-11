TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Position Raised by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 31.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. PGGM Investments grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,872,297.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TransDigm Group news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 38,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.05, for a total value of $39,447,888.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,872,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,720 shares of company stock valued at $135,556,161 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TDG stock opened at $1,164.99 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,100.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $976.38. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $686.46 and a twelve month high of $1,207.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 59.61% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 28.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,096.73.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

