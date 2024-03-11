Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 20,466 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,067,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,466 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.8% of Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $517,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 701,550,877 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $79,275,249,000 after purchasing an additional 12,456,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 335,869,897 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $43,784,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,970,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after purchasing an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,403,135,000 after acquiring an additional 21,649,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,151,722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $22,116,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $76,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,316,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.97, for a total transaction of $523,807.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,239,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,210,510 shares of company stock worth $5,505,209,706. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMZN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.95.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $175.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.62. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.12 and a 52-week high of $180.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

