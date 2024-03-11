Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 41,704 Shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) by 95.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,210 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,704 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.06% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CFFN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the second quarter worth $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares during the period. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Up 1.0 %

CFFN stock opened at $5.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.42.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Capitol Federal Financial had a negative net margin of 34.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $82.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

Insider Activity at Capitol Federal Financial

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Capitol Federal Financial news, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,700. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rick C. Jackson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.68 per share, with a total value of $56,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,511.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,389 shares of company stock worth $127,707. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.