Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 48,018 Shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Free Report) by 379.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,689 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,018 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.20% of Vera Bradley worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Bradley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Vera Bradley by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,897 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRA stock opened at $7.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.29. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $8.35.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Vera Bradley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including ID holders, lanyards, wallets, wristlets, eyewear, scarves, hair accessories, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

