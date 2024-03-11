Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 62.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVE. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $50,040,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 130,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,471,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,551,000 after buying an additional 7,624 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,806 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Cenovus Energy Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CVE opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.00. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.69 and a one year high of $21.37.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.1033 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.95%.

Cenovus Energy Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

