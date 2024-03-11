Trexquant Investment LP Has $423,000 Stock Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,403 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 265,615 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on AUPH. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $5.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a current ratio of 5.50. The company has a market cap of $785.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.37.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $45.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.00 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 44.45% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. The business’s revenue was up 58.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.