Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Trexquant Investment LP reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 104.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 27.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EWC stock opened at $37.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $38.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.99.

About iShares MSCI Canada ETF

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

