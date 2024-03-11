Trexquant Investment LP Sells 287,748 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 97.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,782 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 287,748 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Halliburton by 1,134.6% during the third quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 1,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HAL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.63.

HAL opened at $36.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.70. The firm has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.99. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $27.84 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 31.59%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is 23.21%.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,793,229.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,625 shares in the company, valued at $339,762.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

