Trexquant Investment LP Takes $368,000 Position in Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.09% of Pulmonx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUNG. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 8.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Pulmonx by 6.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,760,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,477,000 after acquiring an additional 41,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Pulmonx by 36.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 29,500 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pulmonx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Pulmonx from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Pulmonx from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Pulmonx in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Pulmonx from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pulmonx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.83.

Insider Activity

In other Pulmonx news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $127,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,141,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,574,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 10,000 shares of Pulmonx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $127,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,141,344 shares in the company, valued at $14,574,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $39,420.06. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 145,488 shares in the company, valued at $1,318,121.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,032 shares of company stock worth $731,604. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pulmonx Stock Performance

NASDAQ LUNG opened at $9.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 million, a PE ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Pulmonx Co. has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.19.

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.02. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 46.63% and a negative net margin of 88.60%. The business had revenue of $19.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Pulmonx Profile

(Free Report)

Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmonx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmonx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.