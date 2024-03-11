Trexquant Investment LP Takes $373,000 Position in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Scholastic by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Scholastic by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SCHL opened at $38.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.56 and a 200-day moving average of $38.80. Scholastic Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.98.

Scholastic Announces Dividend

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $562.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.23 million. Scholastic had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Scholastic Co. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 44.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCHL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

Scholastic Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children's books, eBooks, media, and interactive products through its school book clubs and fair channels, and trade channel.

