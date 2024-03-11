Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 11,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.05% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Douglas Dynamics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 32,297 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,098 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,248 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $25.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $583.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $35.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07.

Douglas Dynamics Announces Dividend

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 122.92%.

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.