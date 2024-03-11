Trexquant Investment LP Trims Stock Holdings in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its position in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Free Report) by 65.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,804 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 98,181 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.07% of Triumph Group worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 112.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 1,980.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Triumph Group during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 141.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Triumph Group by 11.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

Triumph Group stock opened at $14.66 on Monday. Triumph Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.66.

Triumph Group ( NYSE:TGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $285.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.96 million. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a negative return on equity of 2.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Triumph Group, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGI. Truist Financial upped their price target on Triumph Group from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Barclays raised Triumph Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird raised Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised Triumph Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.53 per share, with a total value of $104,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 58,987 shares in the company, valued at $857,081.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Triumph Systems & Support, and Triumph Interiors. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, primary and secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

